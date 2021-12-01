Women's tennis tour suspends China events over Peng concerns

Beijing is set to host the Winter Olympics beginning on Feb. 4, and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said late last month he spoke with Peng on a video call. The IOC did not release video or a transcript of the exchange and said only that Bach reported she said she was well.

The IOC said in a statement that Peng appeared to be “doing fine” and said she had requested privacy. The IOC did not explain how the call was arranged, although it has worked closely with the Chinese Olympic Committee and government officials to organize the upcoming Olympics.

Critics have suggested that Peng would not have called the IOC if she was truly free to speak.

“If powerful people can suppress the voices of women and sweep allegations of sexual assault under the rug, then the basis on which the WTA was founded — equality for women — would suffer an immense setback,” Simon said. “I will not and cannot let that happen to the WTA and its players.”

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports