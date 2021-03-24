Women's soccer stars join Biden to promote closing pay gap

Wednesday marked “Equal Pay Day” — which is how far into the year women must work on average to make up the pay disparity between what men and women earned the prior year. The Census Bureau estimates that a woman working full-time would earn about 82 cents for each dollar paid to a man.

Biden and his wife, Jill, will host a roundtable with Margaret Purce and Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. women’s national soccer team, which most recently won the World's Cup in 2019 and has challenged the U.S. Soccer Federation over wage discrimination.