Women's rights activist recounts pain of leaving Afghanistan

Her father was killed last year, she says by the Taliban. Ghafari herself survived repeated assassination attempts. Last year, she received the U.S. State Department’s 2020 International Women of Courage award.

Two days after arriving in Germany, she criticized the U.S. military pullout from Afghanistan after 20 years and the likely end of evacuations by the United States and others by Aug. 31.

“It is the worst decision anyone can make," Ghafari said, adding that many Afghans who worked for the country's defeated government and foreign militaries will be at the mercy of the Taliban She Now she fears many Afghans who stood in the Taliban’s way will be targeted,.

“They’re just searching for people and they are going to their houses,” she said. “They have a long list of blacklisted people and they are killing everyone.”

Ghafari dismissed the Taliban's public reassurances that they won't seek retribution but said she was willing to speak to its leaders, insisting they would never get Afghanistan to recover from two decades of war without bringing the country's women on board.

“They need to have women," she said. "If they are not, I’m sure they won’t be successful.”

___

Follow AP's coverage of Afghanistan at https://apnews.com/hub/afghanistan

Caption Zarifa Ghafari, former mayor of Maidan Shahr and Afghan women's rights activist, who arrived with her family in Cologne last Monday, is pictured prior to an interview with the Assocaited Press in front of a graffiti at a hotel in Duesseldorf, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. Ghafari became the mayor of the Afghan town of Maidan Shahr in 2018, at the age of 26. She was a recipient of the the U.S. State Department's 2020 International Women of Courage award. According to the State Department, she has survived at least six assassination attempts. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

Caption Zarifa Ghafari, right, former mayor of Maidan Shahr and Afghan women's rights activist, who arrived with her family in Cologne last Monday, is pictured with her husband Bashir, left, prior an interview with the Associated Press outside a hotel in Duesseldorf, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. Ghafari became the mayor of the Afghan town of Maidan Shahr in 2018, at the age of 26. She was a recipient of the the U.S. State Department's 2020 International Women of Courage award. According to the State Department, she has survived at least six assassination attempts. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

Caption Zarifa Ghafari, former mayor of Maidan Shahr and Afghan women's rights activist, who arrived with her family in Cologne last Monday, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press at a hotel in Duesseldorf, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. Ghafari became the mayor of the Afghan town of Maidan Shahr in 2018, at the age of 26. She was a recipient of the the U.S. State Department's 2020 International Women of Courage award. According to the State Department, she has survived at least six assassination attempts. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

Caption Zarifa Ghafari, former mayor of Maidan Shahr and Afghan women's rights activist, who arrived with her family in Cologne last Monday, works on a laptop prior an interview with the Associated Press at a hotel in Duesseldorf, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. Ghafari became the mayor of the Afghan town of Maidan Shahr in 2018, at the age of 26. She was a recipient of the the U.S. State Department's 2020 International Women of Courage award. According to the State Department, she has survived at least six assassination attempts. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

Caption Zarifa Ghafari, former mayor of Maidan Shahr and Afghan women's rights activist, who arrived with her family in Cologne last Monday, listens during an interview with the Associated Press at a hotel in Duesseldorf, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. Ghafari became the mayor of the Afghan town of Maidan Shahr in 2018, at the age of 26. She was a recipient of the the U.S. State Department's 2020 International Women of Courage award. According to the State Department, she has survived at least six assassination attempts. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner