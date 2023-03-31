Women's Final Four secondary ticket market outpaces men's

The women's semifinals on Friday, which is headlined by the matchup of Clark's Hawkeyes against undefeated, top-ranked and defending champion South Carolina, start at $222 on StubHub and $184 on Vivid Seats. That compares to $45 and $44 for Saturday's semifinals on the men's side.

“It’s been building towards this for a long time," South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said. “Fortunately for us — not just South Carolina, but us as women’s basketball — we’ve got a lot of star power behind our sport.”

Tickets for Sunday's women's championship game begin at $167 on StubHub and $131 on Vivid Seats, and Monday's men's title game is at $45 and $37.

The men are playing in Houston's NRG Stadium, home of the NFL's Texans, which seats close to 75,000. The women are at Dallas' American Airlines Center, home of the NBA's Mavericks and NHL's Stars, which has nearly 20,000 seats.

“It’s pretty neat that it’s sold out,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said. “The cheapest ticket is more expensive than the cheapest ticket in Houston for the men’s Final Four. I thought that was eye-catching.”

