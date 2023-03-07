Women sue Texas over abortion ban, say it risked their lives

In an email Tuesday, a spokesman for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said he is “committed to doing everything in his power to protect mothers, families, and unborn children, and he will continue to defend and enforce the laws duly enacted by the Texas Legislature.”

Doctors in the state now face felony criminal charges if they perform an abortion in all but limited cases in which they life of the patient is in danger.

According to the lawsuit, one of the doctors, Damla Karsan, “has seen that physicians in Texas are even afraid to speak out publicly about this issue for fear of retaliation" and has witnessed how “widespread fear and confusion regarding the scope of Texas’s abortion bans has chilled the provision of necessary obstetric care, including abortion care.”

“As a direct result of Texas’s abortion bans, Texas is in the midst of a health care crisis,” the lawsuit said.

