Women play their first polo world championship in Argentina

“The idea was born out of the growth of women’s polo in recent years. It is impressive how many women started playing,” said Horacio Areco, the Argentina president of the International Polo Federation. “

Women’s polo began in Argentina with a group of pioneers who started competing in men’s teams. In 2010, the country's polo body established a special handicap for women so it could have a system to measure the level of their game. The maximum handicap of 10 is for professional players. Zero is for starters.

“Today everything is flowing. It was much more difficult,” said Rossi, an Argentine who will play for Italy. “I started at a club where I was the only woman among boys. A world championship helps the sport settle well in each country, be promoted and be fostered.”

In the city of Pilar, outside Buenos Aires, polo players were instructed about the rules of the tournament in English. Matches will be played in five parts, known as chukkers, of four minutes and 30 seconds.

Some of the horses involved in the championship cost more than $100,000.

English polo player Fran Townend, who uses crutches due to an traffic accident five years ago, calmly rode on a horse given to her in a draw. The two started roaming around to get familiar.

“It is very exciting to be picked to represent England in the first women’s polo world championship. As a disabled player, be recognized at the same level of other players,'' Townend said. “The women’s game is not about power, it is about mental clarity to play.”

Caption A member of the women's polo team from the U.S. Lilian Lequerica holds her polo mallet the day before the start the first Women's Polo World Championship in Pilar, Argentina, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko