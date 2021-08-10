Women filmmakers denounce Spanish cinema prize for Depp

Cristina Andreu, the President of Spain's Association of Female Filmmakers and Audiovisual Media, said she was “very surprised” by the decision, announced Monday, to award Depp the Donostia Award at the festival’s 69th edition next month. The award is the event's top prize and aims to honor lifetime achievement.

“This speaks very badly of the festival and its leadership, and transmits a terrible message to the public: 'It doesn't matter if you are an abuser as long as you are a good actor'," Andreu told The Associated Press.