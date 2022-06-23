Woman who had miscarriage on Malta trip can't get abortion

Mater Dei Hospital, a public facility in Malta, declined to speak about the woman's medical condition, citing privacy restrictions.

The couple from Issaquah, Washington, a town near Seattle, arrived in Malta on June 5 for a long-awaited vacation. Prudente started bleeding and was hospitalized a week later, her partner said. He indicated she was 16 weeks pregnant when the bleeding began.

Along with the worrying about the infection risk, the two fear Prudente might resume hemorrhaging during the medical evacuation flight they have arranged for Thursday evening to take them to the Spain, where she will be admitted to a hospital.

Mater Dei Hospital “has done a good job within the realm of what they are allowed to do” under Maltese law, Weeldreyer said. The woman is receiving antibiotics and being closely monitored for signs of infection, he said.