Woman who had miscarriage in Malta taken to Spain to abort

Malta is the only European Union member nation that outlaws abortions for any reason.

The couple from Issaquah, Washington, a town near Seattle, arrived in Malta on June 5 for what they had planned as a “babymoon” vacation. A week into the trip, Prudente started bleeding and they encountered the “worst of all possible worlds, where there is no good choice,” Weeldreyer said. He indicated she was 16 weeks pregnant at the time.

Under Spanish law, abortion is permitted upon request through the 14th week of pregnancy and up to the 22nd week when a woman’s life or health is in danger.

The Women’s Rights Foundation in Malta filed a legal protest in court last week that demanded the legalization of abortion in the tiny island nation.

___

Ciarán Giles in Madrid and Frances D'Emilio in Rome contributed to this report.