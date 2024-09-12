Woman suing Browns QB Deshaun Watson over alleged sexual assault to meet with NFL, her attorney says

Additionally, Buzbee, who represented two dozen other women in suits against Watson, said he has a video and two additional witnesses.

Watson, who served an 11-game suspension to start the 2022 season over the earlier allegations, could face additional punishment if he did not disclose the incident with this woman during the league's previous inquiries. This incident took place in 2020, according to the lawsuit.

The woman, identified only as “Jane Doe,” said in the lawsuit that Watson “roughly sexually assaulted her for several minutes” while at her apartment on a dinner date.

The Browns have remained supportive of Watson, who will start on Sunday against Jacksonville. Coach Kevin Stefanski said he did not consider benching Watson despite the seriousness of the new accusations.

On Wednesday, Watson said he “strongly denies” the woman's assertions and that the lawsuit caught him by surprise.

Watson will likely speak to the league's investigators at some point. He said he hasn't considered that he could be suspended again.

"I haven’t had any thought, honestly,” he said. “My focus is figuring out Jacksonville’s plan on defense and focusing on my craft to be the best quarterback I can be on Sunday for this team. That’s something that the NFL has to do on their time and I have to focus on what’s in front of me right now.”

The Browns traded three first-round picks to the Texans for Watson, who initially rebuffed Cleveland's offer before waiving a no-trade clause and agreeing to the deal after the team offered him a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract.

Watson has only made 13 starts in three seasons. His 2023 season ended after six starts when he broke a bone in his right shoulder and needed surgery.

