Woman found liable, ordered to pay $300 in Conley allegation

The accusation against Gareon Conley came shortly before the 2017 NFL draft, in which he had been projected to be a high first-round pick. The 23-year-old woman alleged that he had sexually assaulted her in a Cleveland hotel room. Conley’s attorney said the sex was consensual.

A grand jury in Cleveland declined to indict Conley on any of the possible charges according to the Cuyahoga County prosecutor’s office, and he signed a four-year contract with the Oakland Raiders, who made him the 24th overall pick. The woman filed a lawsuit a year later, accusing him of assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Conley sued her in a counterclaim, accusing her of malicious prosecution.