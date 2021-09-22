Woman found dead in freezer was ex-LA sheriff's detective

Officers searched the house, which Cabrera described as “disheveled,” with hoarding-like conditions. There was a foul odor and officers eventually discovered the body in a functioning freezer in the garage.

An autopsy was planned to determine the cause of death.

Travis' husband died in 1992, after which she suddenly changed the locks on the house and cut off contact with her extended family, said a relative, Kerri Nickell of Oklahoma.

“It was like this is my grandmother one day, and then we never heard from her again,” Nickell told the Press-Enterprise. She described Travis and her daughter as “kind of hermits.”

Cedric Valentin, 63, a landscaper who said he knew Travis, said he last saw her alive four months ago, the paper reported.