Woman, child found dead in migrant boat off Spain

Rescue services found the bodies after intercepting the dinghy Thursday evening off the coast of Lanzarote, located off the northwest coast of Africa, a spokesman at the Maritime Rescue service's central office in Madrid said. He was speaking on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to be cited by name.

The boat was carrying some 50 sub-Saharan migrants and is believed to have set sail from near the southwestern Moroccan city of Tantan, near Lanzarote. It was spotted by a passing fishing boat. One man had to be airlifted to a Canary Island hospital after the migrants were taken from the dinghy.