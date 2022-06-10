Woman banned from Grand Teton in missing man false report

All other sightings put McLaughlin, who is still missing following his disappearance June 8, 2021, on trails heading toward a different area of the park, according to the statement.

The allegedly false meant that officials spent more than 500 fruitless hours searching, conducting investigations and completing reports, the statement said.

The deferred prosecution agreement allows Mycoskie to continue to use Jackson Hole Airport, which is located within Grand Teton, and the main highway through the park, as long as she does not stop or recreate.

Mycoskie's attorney until the deferred prosecution agreement was signed in February, Darci Phillips, has since been appointed as a Wyoming district judge and declined to comment Friday.

Mycoskie, formerly of Jackson, recently moved to Costa Rica. She did not immediately return an Instagram message Friday seeking comment.

She was previously married to TOMS Shoes founder Blake Mycoskie, who sold his Jackson home in November, the Jackson Hole News&Guide reported.

Searchers plan to continue looking for McLaughlin this summer.