Woman, 66, is the 10th person to die after Massachusetts assisted-living facility fire

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — A tenth person has died after a fire that tore through an assisted-living facility in Massachusetts last weekend, officials confirmed on Saturday.

Brenda Cropper, 66, died at a hospital Friday, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III. She had been in critical condition all week, he said. Due to a miscommunication, her death for a time this week had been announced prematurely, officials have said.