WNBA upgrades foul on Caitlin Clark by Chennedy Carter, fines Angel Reese for no postgame interview

“I wasn’t expecting it,” Clark said after the game. “It is what it is. It’s a physical game. Go make the free throw and execute on offense, and I feel like that’s kind of what we did.”

Carter didn't answer questions about Clark or the play after the game.

The league fined Sky forward Angel Reese $1,000 for failing to make herself available to media after Saturday’s game. The WNBA also fined Chicago $5,000 for failing to ensure that all players comply with league media policies.

The league office may reclassify a flagrant foul or upgrade a foul to a flagrant that isn’t called during the game. In addition, the league may impose a fine or suspend a player for a flagrant foul. The WNBA didn’t do either to Carter.

Players accumulate points for flagrant fouls during the regular season and receive suspensions if they reach a certain number.

“This league is awesome, it’s a physical league,” Indiana coach Christie Sides said before playing the New York Liberty on Sunday night. “That was a non-basketball play that needed to be called in that moment.”

Sides praised Clark in her postgame interview Saturday for keeping her composure through all the physical play she's faced this season.

“She showed it last night,” the coach said. “Got up and kept playing. All she did was ask the officials to review it. They didn't want to listen to it. I applaud her for how she handled it last night.”

Clark finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Reese had eight points and 13 rebounds.

“I grew up playing basketball with the boys. It’s always been physical and feisty and you have to find a way to hold your own,” Clark said.

