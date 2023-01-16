WNBA great Maya Moore retires from basketball officially

The Minnesota Lynx great stepped away from the WNBA in 2019 to help her now-husband Jonathan Irons win his release from jail by getting his 50-year sentence overturned in 2020. After gaining his release, Irons married Moore soon after and the couple had their first child, Jonathan Jr., in July.

She announced her decision to retire on “Good Morning America.” Before Monday, Moore had been non-committal about ever playing basketball again.