WNBA All-Star Game has record 3.44 million viewers, the league's 3rd most watched event ever

The WNBA All-Star Game drew a record number of viewers with 3.44 million people watching the contest in Phoenix on Saturday night

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
1 hour ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA All-Star Game drew a record number of viewers with 3.44 million people watching the contest in Phoenix on Saturday night.

The game, which saw the WNBA All-Stars beat the U.S. Olympic team 117-109, easily topped the 1.44 million that viewed the 2003 contest. Saturday's game peaked with more than 4 million viewers.

It was the third most viewed WNBA event ever and the largest audience for the league since its first two nationally televised games in 1997.

Last year's game, which was also on prime time TV, drew 850,000 viewers.

This was the 17th WNBA game this season that has had more than 1 million viewers with rookie Caitlin Clark appearing in 15 of them.

The Fever rookie had four points and 10 assists in Saturday's contest.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Iowa law banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy to take...
2
Secret Service director steps down after assassination attempt against...
3
Visa's fiscal third-quarter profits rise 9% as payments become...
4
What to stream this week: Ice Spice, Ghostbusters, Bob Marley, Wayne...
5
European climate agency: Last Sunday was the hottest day on Earth in...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top