Wizards trading Valanciunas to the Kings for Cissoko and 2 2nd-round draft picks

The Kings just acquired the 6-foot-6 Cissoko from San Antonio in the three-team deal that sent De'Aaron Fox to the Spurs and Zach LaVine from Chicago to Sacramento. Now he's set to join a young, rebuilding Washington team that has the worst record in the NBA.

The 32-year-old Valanciunas is averaging 11.5 points and 8.2 rebounds this season despite playing a career-low 20.1 minutes per game.

It was a busy day for Washington, which is also trading Kyle Kuzma and Patrick Baldwin to Milwaukee for Khris Middleton and A.J. Johnson, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement.

Washington (8-41) had actually won two in a row heading into Wednesday night's game at Brooklyn. Cissoko and Johnson, both 20, give the Wizards two more players under 22, along with Bub Carrington (19), Bilal Coulibaly (20), Alex Sarr (19), Kyshawn George (21) and Tristan Vukcevic (21).

Cissoko was drafted in the second round by the Spurs in 2023. He's appeared in 17 games this season, averaging 3.2 minutes.

AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds contributed to this report.

