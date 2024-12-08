Wizards overcome career-high 56 by Jokic, snap 16-game skid with 122-113 win over the Nuggets

But Washington always had an answer.

The Wizards (3-18) won for the first time since Oct. 30. Their 16-game skid tied a franchise record.

Poole made a career-high nine 3-pointers, and Washington as a team made 16. Denver went 5 of 24, which is why the Nuggets couldn't fully take advantage of Jokic's dominance.

The Wizards were up 69-57 at halftime, and although Jokic scored 23 points in the third quarter, Washington was still up by six when he went to the bench at the start of the fourth. Denver was down 108-95 when he returned with 7:35 remaining.

Takeaways

Nuggets: It was a huge game for Jokic, but the fact that it wasn't a triple-double — he didn't quite have enough assists — was a sign that Denver didn't have enough balance. Julian Strawther did have a decent night off the bench with 18 points.

Wizards: Although Denver wasn't close to full strength, the Wizards won despite injuries of their own. Kyle Kuzma (rib) and rookie Alex Sarr (back) did not play.

Key moment

Justin Champagnie made a driving bank shot with 1:12 left to put the Wizards up 118-111. Champagnie had a more modest career high of his own, scoring 23 points.

Key stat

Jokic's previous career high was 50 points, at Sacramento on Feb. 6, 2021.

Up next

Both teams play Sunday. Denver is at Atlanta, and Washington hosts Memphis.

