Witnesses: Ethiopian military airstrikes hit Tigray capital

By CARA ANNA, Associated Press
24 minutes ago
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Witnesses say Ethiopian military airstrikes have hit the capital of the country’s Tigray region and killed at least three people.

The airstrikes on Monday in Mekele, confirmed by two humanitarian workers, came days after a new military offensive was launched against the Tigray forces who have been fighting Ethiopian and allied forces for nearly a year.

Spokespeople for the military and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed didn't immediately respond to questions.

The Tigray region, along with areas of fighting in the neighboring Amhara and Afar regions, are under a communications blackout, making it challenging to verify information.

One Mekele resident, Kindeya Gebrehiwot, told The Associated Press that a market was bombed on a busy market day. He asserted that many people were wounded.

