Witness: Dad didn't seem interested in missing son search

When searchers arrived at Redwine’s home — he appeared “laid back” and “nonchalant” — not frantic the way most parents of missing children are, retired Upper Pine River Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Roy Vreeland testified.

Redwine stayed in his home during the initial search and turned off the lights around 11 p.m. as searchers looked for the boy until about 1 a.m., Vreeland said.

Redwine’s public defenders have suggested that Redwine had been asked to keep his distance from the search to let crews do their work.

Vreeland testified that he worked with a dog to try to track Dylan’s scent using a pillowcase that Redwine said his son had used but that the dog struggled to pick up any trails.

None of the son’s belongings — including his backpack, clothes or phone — were in the house and Vreeland said he later doubted whether Dylan’s scent had been on the pillowcase.

Redwine seemed ready to answer his questions about what items could be used to track Dylan, Vreeland testified.

“It almost appeared he knew there was nothing in the house before I asked the question,” Vreeland said.