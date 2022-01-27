Witness: 3 officers at Floyd killing had duty to intervene

Whether the officers deprived Floyd of medical aid is a key element to the charges. On Wednesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Manda Sertich sought to show jurors that responding paramedics were not given important information, and that Floyd should have been given medical attention immediately.

Paramedic Derek Smith testified that he wasn’t told Floyd wasn’t breathing and had no pulse when officers upgraded the urgency of an ambulance call. Smith agreed with Sertich that CPR should have been started as soon as possible — something the officers were trained to do.

Paramedics put Floyd in the ambulance and took him to another location to be treated.

Robert Paule, Thao’s attorney, got Smith to say that he would have not have done that if it weren’t for the bystanders, who were yelling at officers to help Floyd.

Minneapolis firefighter and trained emergency medical technician Genevieve Hansen, who was off-duty when she came upon the scene that day, testified that officers ignored her requests to render medical aid to Floyd.

And Minneapolis Fire Department Capt. Jeremy Norton — who arrived after paramedics had moved Floyd — testified that his department would have started CPR on the scene, and that providing care as early as possible would have been the best chance to save Floyd. A 911 dispatcher testified earlier in the week that she would have sent the Fire Department instead of an ambulance if the officers had told her Floyd wasn’t breathing because they could have gotten there faster.

Kueng, who is Black; Lane, who is white; and Thao, who is Hmong American, all are charged with willfully depriving Floyd of his constitutional rights while acting under color of law. One count against all three officers says they saw Floyd needed medical care and failed to help. A count against Thao and Kueng says they did not intervene to stop Chauvin. Both counts allege the officers’ actions resulted in Floyd’s death.

Prosecutors have argued that the “willful” standard can be met by showing “blatantly wrongful conduct” that deprived Floyd of his rights.

During opening statements, Kueng's attorney, Tom Plunkett, said that Chauvin called "all of the shots" as the senior officer at the scene. Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in state court last year and also pleaded guilty in December to a federal civil rights charge.

Lane, Kueng and Thao also face a separate state trial in June on charges they aided and abetted murder and manslaughter.

___

Webber contributed from Fenton, Michigan.

___

Find AP's full coverage of the killing of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

Caption FILE - This image from video shows Minneapolis police Officers Thomas Lane, left and J. Alexander Kueng, right, escorting George Floyd, center, to a police vehicle outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis, on May 25, 2020. Three former Minneapolis officers headed to trial this week on federal civil rights charges in the death of George Floyd aren't as familiar to most people as Derek Chauvin, a fellow officer who was convicted of murder last spring. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption FILE - This image from video shows Minneapolis police Officers Thomas Lane, left and J. Alexander Kueng, right, escorting George Floyd, center, to a police vehicle outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis, on May 25, 2020. Three former Minneapolis officers headed to trial this week on federal civil rights charges in the death of George Floyd aren't as familiar to most people as Derek Chauvin, a fellow officer who was convicted of murder last spring. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption FILE - This image from police body camera video shows emergency personal tending to George Floyd after he had been loaded into an ambulance on May 25, 2020, in Minneapolis. A paramedic who treated Floyd on the day he was killed testified Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 at the federal civil rights trial of three former Minneapolis police officers that he wasn't told Floyd wasn't breathing and had no pulse when officers upgraded the urgency of an ambulance call. (Minneapolis Police Department via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption FILE - This image from police body camera video shows emergency personal tending to George Floyd after he had been loaded into an ambulance on May 25, 2020, in Minneapolis. A paramedic who treated Floyd on the day he was killed testified Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 at the federal civil rights trial of three former Minneapolis police officers that he wasn't told Floyd wasn't breathing and had no pulse when officers upgraded the urgency of an ambulance call. (Minneapolis Police Department via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on June 3, 2020, shows, from left, former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. A state court trial for three former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd has been rescheduled for June 13, 2022, after both the defense and prosecutors requested a postponement. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on June 3, 2020, shows, from left, former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. A state court trial for three former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd has been rescheduled for June 13, 2022, after both the defense and prosecutors requested a postponement. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption FILE In this image from police body cam video, Minneapolis police officers attempt to place George Floyd in a police vehicle, on May 25, 2020, outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis. Prosecutors played videos from the scene of Floyd's arrest Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 at the federal civil rights trial of three former Minneapolis police officers accused of violating Floyd's civil rights as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin killed him. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption FILE In this image from police body cam video, Minneapolis police officers attempt to place George Floyd in a police vehicle, on May 25, 2020, outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis. Prosecutors played videos from the scene of Floyd's arrest Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 at the federal civil rights trial of three former Minneapolis police officers accused of violating Floyd's civil rights as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin killed him. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption FILE - In this image from surveillance video, Minneapolis police Officers from left, Tou Thao, Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane are seen attempting to take George Floyd into custody in Minneapolis, Minn on May 25, 2020. Prosecutors played videos from the scene of Floyd's arrest Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 at the federal civil rights trial of three former Minneapolis police officers accused of violating Floyd's civil rights as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin killed him. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption FILE - In this image from surveillance video, Minneapolis police Officers from left, Tou Thao, Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane are seen attempting to take George Floyd into custody in Minneapolis, Minn on May 25, 2020. Prosecutors played videos from the scene of Floyd's arrest Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 at the federal civil rights trial of three former Minneapolis police officers accused of violating Floyd's civil rights as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin killed him. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption FILE - In this image from store video, George Floyd, right, is seen inside Cup Foods on May 25, 2020, in Minneapolis. Prosecutors played videos from the scene of Floyd's arrest Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 at the federal civil rights trial of three former Minneapolis police officers accused of violating Floyd's civil rights as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin killed him. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption FILE - In this image from store video, George Floyd, right, is seen inside Cup Foods on May 25, 2020, in Minneapolis. Prosecutors played videos from the scene of Floyd's arrest Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 at the federal civil rights trial of three former Minneapolis police officers accused of violating Floyd's civil rights as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin killed him. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption The family of George Floyd speaks to the media in the lobby of the U.S. Federal Courthouse, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. Monday was the first day of testimony in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis cops implicated in Floyd's death. (Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Renée Jones Schneider Credit: Renée Jones Schneider Caption The family of George Floyd speaks to the media in the lobby of the U.S. Federal Courthouse, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. Monday was the first day of testimony in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis cops implicated in Floyd's death. (Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Renée Jones Schneider Credit: Renée Jones Schneider