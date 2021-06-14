With surge in virus, Oman faces shortage of hospital beds

Oman’s cases have more than tripled in the past month, with authorities recording 1,800 infections and 19 deaths from the virus on Monday, bringing the total infection toll to 236,440. Doctors told Omani state TV earlier this week that officials had detected in Oman the fast-spreading virus variants first seen in India, Britain and South Africa.

With health authorities now administering the Pfizer-Biotech vaccine in Oman, the government loosened a range of virus restrictions earlier this month, reopening land borders, mosques for under a hundred worshippers at a time, and restaurants and cafes at half capacity. Enrollment for shots, however, is sputtering on as authorities wrestle with vaccine skepticism, particularly in remote provinces. Just 8.5% of Oman's roughly 5 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to online scientific publication Our World in Data.

Iran, the hardest-hit country in the Mideast also grappling with a slow vaccine rollout, issued emergency use authorization of its first domestically produced coronavirus vaccine, state TV reported Monday. Authorities offered no additional information about the efficacy or safety of the new vaccine, dubbed Coviran. Local vaccine production efforts have gained urgency in Iran as officials struggle to import vast quantities of vaccines from abroad.

___

Associated Press writer Amir Vahdat in Tehran, Iran, contributed to this report.