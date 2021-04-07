With outdoor concert, Lincoln Center starts path to return

Broadway theaters have not set a return but producers have said a September restart is possible.

The concert was the first of “Restart Stages,” in which Lincoln Center is creating 10 outdoor performance and rehearsal spaces across its campus.

“There could be no more appropriate audience than you,” Lincoln Center President Henry Timms said.

Colin Williams, the philharmonic’s associate principal trombone and chairman of its orchestra committee, was happy to have an audience. He has spent his time teaching lessons over Zoom.

“For many of us, even people who are musicians, sometimes we have these side hustles, we teach, we do other things that are peripheral to the arts industry, and everything collapsed all at the same time," he said.

"So you have this thing where we’re just standing there, going, ‘Well, what are we supposed to do?’ Your whole identity is taken away from you and you’re sort of sitting there looking at this really rough question about who am I now?”

Members of the New York Philharmonic perform on the Lincoln Center campus as part of Restart Stages at Lincoln Center, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in New York. Members of the New York Philharmonic gave an outdoor concert at Lincoln Center for heath care workers, 13 months after the novel coronavirus pandemic decimated their season. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer

Members of the New York Philharmonic perform on the Lincoln Center campus as part of Restart Stages at Lincoln Center, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in New York. Members of the New York Philharmonic gave an outdoor concert at Lincoln Center for heath care workers, 13 months after the novel coronavirus pandemic decimated their season. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer

Members of the New York Philharmonic perform on the Lincoln Center campus as part of Restart Stages at Lincoln Center, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in New York. Members of the New York Philharmonic gave an outdoor concert at Lincoln Center for heath care workers, 13 months after the novel coronavirus pandemic decimated their season. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer

Members of the New York Philharmonic perform on the Lincoln Center campus as part of Restart Stages at Lincoln Center, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in New York. Members of the New York Philharmonic gave an outdoor concert at Lincoln Center for heath care workers, 13 months after the novel coronavirus pandemic decimated their season. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer

Lincoln Center President and CEO Henry Timms, center listens as members of the New York Philharmonic perform on the Lincoln Center campus as part of Restart Stages at Lincoln Center, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in New York. Members of the New York Philharmonic gave an outdoor concert at Lincoln Center for heathcare workers, 13 months after the novel coronavirus pandemic decimated their season. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer