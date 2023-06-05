With new video, Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakota edges closer to Republican presidential race

Although the video doesn't mention it, Burgum has signed several new laws this year that restrict abortion rights and the rights of transgender people. One law bans schools and government agencies from requiring their employees to refer to transgender people by the pronouns they use. Another law — among the strictest in the nation — bans abortions throughout pregnancy with only slim exceptions up to six weeks' gestation.

Burgum is expected to announce his candidacy on Wednesday at a midday event in Fargo, two GOP operatives who had knowledge of Burgum's plans told The Associated Press last month. The 66-year-old would enter an increasingly crowded field dominated by ex-President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Former Vice President Mike Pence filed paperwork declaring his campaign on Monday.