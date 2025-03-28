With Lionel Messi watching, Novak Djokovic advances to Miami Open final

The fourth-seeded Djokovic is trying for his seventh Miami Open title in his first appearance in the event since 2019. The 37-year-old Djokovic, who won six times at the tournament’s previous venue at Key Biscayne, also is going for his 100th professional title.

He has been out of form this year, starting with an injury retirement at the Australian Open in January. Earlier this month, he lost his first match at Indian Wells to Botic van de Zandschulp.

Next up for Djokovic is the winner of Friday night’s Taylor Fritz-Jakub Mensik semifinal.

In his on-court interview, Djokovic acknowledged the presence of Messi, who plays for Major League Soccer's Inter Miami. He also said: “It is very special having not played here in six years in the best city in the world."

Djokovic was a late withdrawal last year after losing his second match at Indian Wells and deciding he needed time off to be with his family.

The men's semifinal was disrupted during the third game when a fan was removed by security. The chair umpire came down to the court from his elevated chair and called for security as he walked toward the stands.

Dimitrov had jawed with the fan and came over to the sideline to point out the heckler to the umpire.

Dimitrov eliminated Francisco Cerendulo in the quarters. He stayed on the court for 25 minutes after the victory because of dizziness and was helped to the back by tournament medical personnel.

Djokovic was broken by Dimitrov in the first game, but he quickly settled down and closed out the first set in 32 minutes.

With Djokovic ahead 3-0 in the second set, the men’s leader with 24 Grand Slam titles had posted just four unforced errors. He improved to 13-1 against Dimitrov for his career.

