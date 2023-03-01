With James injury, Lakers face challenge to reach postseason

“I’ll tell you this,” Ham added, “as an organization, we’re going to make sure we kick the tires and look at everything that needs to be looked at. Never in a hundred million years will we put a guy out there that has a risk of further damaging what’s going on.

“That’s not just with LeBron. That’s with any of our players.”

Los Angeles made key moves at the trade deadline, picking up players such as Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt and D'Angelo Russell to bolster their roster for the stretch run.

Then James' injury stymied the plan.

Ham said despite the injury to James, the Lakers' leading scorer at 29.7 points a game, the team's goals have not changed. He told his team the need to play the right way and play together remain the same.

"The mission has not changed for us,” Ham said.

“It's a huge blow to have LeBron injured,” he added. "We've got to keep going, and it's full steam ahead with our goals that we set for ourselves.”