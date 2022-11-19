With heavy hearts, No. 16 UVA beats No. 5 Baylor in Vegas

Trailing 62-40 midway through the second half, Baylor responded with an 8-0 run. The Bears used a full-court press and kept chipping away, twice getting as close as six points, but Virginia held on.

Kadin Shedrick added 17 points for the Cavaliers, Ben Vander Plas had 14 and Reece Beekman scored 10.

TIP-INS

This was the teams' first meeting since Dec. 28, 1968, when Baylor won 79-61. ... They have won two of the past three national championships, Virginia in 2019 and Baylor in 2021. There was no title game in 2020 because of COVID-19. ... The Bears fell to 5-2 in Las Vegas games. ... Baylor's Scott Drew on Monday became one of 10 active coaches to have at least 400 victories at his current school. ... Virginia has won seven of the past eight tournaments it has played in November.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: The Bears are coming off back-to-back Big 12 Conference titles, the first team other than Kansas to accomplish that since Iowa State in 2000-01. With a balanced attack that includes four players averaging in double figures, the Bears have high hopes of advancing far into the NCAA Tournament.

Virginia: All five starters are back from last season's team, which made the NIT quarterfinals. The Cavaliers are counting on the experience of a senior-led team to make an NCAA Tournament run. Before last year, coach Tony Bennett's team had played in seven consecutive NCAA tourneys.

UP NEXT

The teams wait to learn their Sunday opponents.

