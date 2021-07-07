With fluent French, Jodie Foster at home again in Cannes

“Taxi Driver” still won the Palme d'Or, even though the then-jury president, playwright Tennessee Williams, condemned the film. “Watching violence on the screen is a brutalizing experience for the spectator,” said Williams. “Films should not take a voluptuous pleasure in spilling blood and lingering on terrible cruelties as though one were at a Roman circus.”

Black-and-white photos from the time capture Foster smiling next to Robert De Niro and Scorsese. Even then, Foster waved off translators and answered questions at the film's press conference in French. (Foster attended a French prep school in Los Angeles and her family lived for a time in France. She has made films in French and done some French dubs, herself.)

"Who would have thought that the little Iris from ‘Taxi Driver’ would have become the woman you have become?” said Pedro Almodovar during the ceremony.

On Wednesday, Foster participated in a staged conversation about her career, again in French. One question: Would she ever do a Marvel movie?

“They are fabulous films,” Foster replied. “But there is enough space for everybody. We are all different.”

Jodie Foster poses with her honorary Palme d'Or at the opening ceremony of the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Credit: Vianney Le Caer Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Pedro Almodovar, left, presents Jodi Foster with an honorary Palme d'Or at the opening ceremony of the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Credit: Vianney Le Caer Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Jodie Foster poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Annette' and the opening ceremony of the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Jodie Foster, left, and Alexandra Hedison pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Annette' and the opening ceremony of the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda Credit: Vadim Ghirda

Jodie Foster, who will receive an honorary Palme d'Or during the opening ceremony, poses for photographers at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson