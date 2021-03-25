With drivers confused, Atlantic City to redo BLM road paint

Last September, the city held an event in which volunteers donated paint, materials and labor to write “Black Lives Matter” in huge capital letters stretching from curb to curb on a section of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in the city's downtown.

But the giant yellow letters obscured the yellow dividing line of the four-lane roadway, as well as the broken white lines on either side marking travel lanes.

Acting Police Chief James Sarkos told the council Wednesday night that the mural violated state Department of Transportation regulations. He also said motorists had become confused while driving on it, to the point that police had to close the road to traffic to prevent accidents.

The road painting was a compromise that averted a potential confrontation between activists who wanted to paint the words “Black Lives Matter” on the famous Boardwalk, and city officials who would not allow it.

City Council member LaToya Dunston accused the city of wasting taxpayer dollars by painting the road without knowing the rules governing it.

___

Follow Wayne Parry at http://twitter.com/WayneParryAC