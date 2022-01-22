With Cockburn out, No. 17 Illinois falls 81-65 to Maryland

The Illini led 56-52 before Maryland took the lead with a 12-2 run. Scott capped that stretch with a layup and a three-point play.

Fatts Russell had 15 points for the Terps and Qudus Wahab added 11.

BIG PICTURE

Illinois: The Illini can't seem to get all their top players on the court for very long. They lost to Marquette earlier this season without Cockburn, and their inability to beat a Maryland team near the bottom of the conference standings showed how valuable he is.

Maryland: The Terrapins have taken their lumps under interim coach Danny Manning, but they deserved this win, and an 11-0 run to finish the game felt a bit cathartic for the home crowd.

UP NEXT

Illinois: The Illini host No. 14 Michigan State on Tuesday night.

Maryland: The Terps play at Rutgers on Tuesday night. The Scarlet Knights beat Maryland 70-59 last Saturday.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption Maryland guard Hakim Hart, top, drops a dunk in front of Illinois Fighting guard Trent Frazier (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez Caption Maryland guard Hakim Hart, top, drops a dunk in front of Illinois Fighting guard Trent Frazier (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez

Caption Illinois Fighting guard Andre Curbelo (5) goes up for a shot against Maryland guard Marcus Dockery during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez Caption Illinois Fighting guard Andre Curbelo (5) goes up for a shot against Maryland guard Marcus Dockery during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez

Caption Illinois Fighting guard Da'Monte Williams shoots a basket against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez Caption Illinois Fighting guard Da'Monte Williams shoots a basket against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez

Caption Illinois Fighting guard Trent Frazier signals while dribbling against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez Caption Illinois Fighting guard Trent Frazier signals while dribbling against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez