Saints are the last NFL team to hire a coach and they could wait until after the Super Bowl

The city hosting the Super Bowl also has the only NFL team without a head coach
FILE - Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll watches play in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll watches play in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)
Nation & World
By ROB MAADDI – Associated Press
Updated Jan 29, 2025
X

The New Orleans Saints' search for a new coach could wait until after the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs wrap up the big game next Sunday.

Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore appears to be a leading candidate for the job after his interview on Monday. The Saints can't hire Moore until after the Super Bowl on Feb. 9 is complete.

Moore, Saints interim coach Darren Rizzi, Miami defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver and New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka all have conducted in-person interviews.

Mike McCarthy became the third high-profile candidate to pull out of the Saints' search on Tuesday, joining Buffalo offensive coordinator Joe Brady and Washington offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.

The New England Patriots kicked off the hiring cycle by bringing back former player and former Titans coach Mike Vrabel.

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn was hired by the New York Jets, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson went to Chicago and Pete Carroll is returning to the sideline with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Cowboys hired offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer and the Jacksonville Jaguars turned to Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen.

___

AP Sports Writers Brett Martel, Mark Long and Schuyler Dixon contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen looks on from the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Jerome Miron, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer looks on from the sidelines during an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Jerome Miron, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

