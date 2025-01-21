Saints are the last NFL team to hire a coach and they could wait until after the Super Bowl

Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore appears to be a leading candidate for the job after his interview on Monday. The Saints can't hire Moore until after the Super Bowl on Feb. 9 is complete.

Moore, Saints interim coach Darren Rizzi, Miami defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver and New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka all have conducted in-person interviews.

Mike McCarthy became the third high-profile candidate to pull out of the Saints' search on Tuesday, joining Buffalo offensive coordinator Joe Brady and Washington offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.

The New England Patriots kicked off the hiring cycle by bringing back former player and former Titans coach Mike Vrabel.

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn was hired by the New York Jets, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson went to Chicago and Pete Carroll is returning to the sideline with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Cowboys hired offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer and the Jacksonville Jaguars turned to Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen.

