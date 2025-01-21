With Aaron Glenn going to the Jets, 4 head coaching vacancies remain

With Glenn going to New York, Johnson heading to Chicago and Mike Vrabel already in New England, four head coaching vacancies remain.

The Saints, Jaguars, Raiders and Cowboys are still in the hunt.

Johnson, who was Detroit’s offensive coordinator, picked the Bears on Monday, two days after the No. 1 seeded Lions lost to Washington.

Glenn, who was Detroit’s defensive coordinator, chose to return to the Jets where he started his career in 1994 and became a Pro Bowl cornerback.

Here’s a look at each team’s search:

Dallas Cowboys

Deion Sanders and owner Jerry Jones have talked about the position after Mike McCarthy was let go but the close friends haven’t had a formal discussion. Eleven-time Pro Bowl tight end Jason Witten, who played 16 of his 17 seasons in Dallas, was mentioned as a candidate but also hasn’t received an interview.

The Cowboys interviewed Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who played for the team and then served as Dak Prescott’s play-caller for four seasons. Dallas also interviewed former Jets coach Robert Saleh and former Vikings coach Leslie Frazier.

The Cowboys interviewed Brian Schottenheimer, their offensive coordinator, on Tuesday, a person with direct knowledge of the plan told The Associated Press.

This will be the ninth head coach for Jones since he purchased the team in 1989 and fired the legendary Tom Landry, who coached the Cowboys for 29 years from the team’s inception.

Jones hired Jimmy Johnson away from Miami and they won a pair of Super Bowls together. He brought in former Oklahoma coach Barry Switzer six years after he last coached and they won the franchise’s most recent Super Bowl 29 years ago with a team Johnson assembled.

Of the next six coaches, Bill Parcells, Wade Phillips and McCarthy had previously been head coaches in the NFL. Chan Gailey, Dave Campo and Jason Garrett had been coordinators.

Las Vegas Raiders

Antonio Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco were fired after one season, opening a path for new minority owner Tom Brady to have major input into the team’s direction.

Las Vegas agreed to hire John Spytek to be their new general manager on Wednesday. Spytek had been the assistant GM in Tampa Bay, where Brady played from 2020-22. The two also were teammates at Michigan.

The Raiders have requested or conducted interviews with Johnson and Glenn, former Seattle Seahawks and Southern California coach Pete Carroll, Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Saleh and Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars fired general manager Trent Baalke on Wednesday, shortly after Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen decided to stay with the team instead of taking a second interview in Jacksonville.

Saleh and Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham are expected to get second interviews this week. The Jaguars already interviewed Johnson, Glenn, Spagnuolo, Moore, Bills OC Joe Brady and Ravens OC Todd Monken.

After two winning seasons under Doug Pederson and a playoff win, the Jaguars finished 4-13 and returned to the coach market.

New Orleans Saints

Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver and Giants OC Mike Kafka are getting second interviews with the Saints.

Interim coach Darren Rizzi, who went 3-5 following Dennis Allen’s firing, was among the candidates already interviewed along with Joe Brady, Moore and former Stanford coach David Shaw.

Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury is on the team’s list but he’s waiting until after the season. The Saints also are interested in McCarthy.

___

AP Pro Football Writers Dennis Waszak, Mark Long and Schuyler Dixon contributed.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl