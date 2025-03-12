With Allen's personal and financial life set, Bills QB focuses on unfinished business — Super Bowl

“Anybody I run into, friend or not friend, it’s always a congrats for having a heck of a year,” Allen told reporters on Wednesday.

“And when you kind of look back at it, the only thing missing is finishing our season with a win,” he said. “That’s really the only thing I’m thinking about, just trying to continue to get better and find a way to bring a Lombardi Trophy to western New York.”

Though his focus remains on the future, Allen took time to appreciate the moment, three days after agreeing to a six-year, $330 million contract extension, with an NFL-record $250 million guaranteed.

“It’s a pretty surreal feeling. And 8-year-old me would obviously be just as pumped as a 28-year-old me,” Allen said, speaking on a Zoom call from his offseason base in Southern California.

“I just think I’m blessed. Sometimes it is a little breath-taking, or you can’t find the right words on how to describe it," he added. “I’m a pretty lucky guy.”

Resilient, too, as Allen also reflected on the obstacles he has overcome: from starting his career at Reedley Community College in Central California, to transferring to Wyoming, where he was knocked for being raw and inaccurate, never mind those who continued to doubt him over the past year.

"Maybe, we'll see," Allen said with a laugh on whether he's closed the book on being called overrated.

Though the closest he has led the Bills to a Super Bowl berth is two AFC championship game losses to Kansas City in 2020 and this past season, Allen has a hold on his adopted community and team that are unquestioned since Buffalo traded up five spots to draft him seventh overall in 2018.

He has set nearly every single-season franchise passing and scoring record for his position while leading Buffalo to five straight AFC East titles.

And he’s coming off a season regarded as his most memorable on and off the field.

Allen became the Bills third player to win MVP honors, being recognized for essentially achieving more with less after Buffalo traded top threat Stefon Diggs to Houston and lost No. 2 receiver Gabe Davis in free agency. He combined for 41 touchdowns, including one receiving, with a career-low six interceptions in a 13-win season.

Off the field, he got engaged to Hailee Steinfeld in November.

“I’m so grateful for what’s going on in my life and finding the person that I want to share it with,” Allen said. “When you have that piece figured out, it seems like everything else kind of comes a little bit easier.”

Now Allen has a new contract that locks him in through 2030, a deal he negotiated with an eye on helping the team. As eye-popping as the numbers are, Allen made sure the contract helped the Bills by freeing up much-needed salary cap space in order to retain and add talent.

The benefits were readily apparent in the days leading up to free agency on Wednesday. The Bills upgraded their defensive line by signing edge rusher Joey Bosa and tackle Larry Ogunjobi to one-year deals and landed receiver Joshua Palmer.

“It’s weird to say this, but what is $5 million more going to do for my life that I can’t already do right now. It’s not that crazy to me,” Allen said. “I was like, if it has any impact on the cap, let’s figure out a way to not do that.”

Though Allen’s deal places him tied for second among NFL players by averaging $55 million per year, the contract ranks 13th by taking up only 19.7% of his team’s cap total.

Allen is cashing in for a second time, following the six-year, $258 million deal he signed in August 2021. Buffalo is where Allen feels like home, and it’s where he wants to finish out his career.

“I don’t want to play anywhere else,” he said. “When it’s time to put the cleats up, hopefully it’ll be in Buffalo.”

Allen then laughed, saying he’s far from considering retirement, while at the same time appreciating how quickly time has passed.

“It feels like an eternity ago, but I still remember being the guy sitting on the sidelines in junior college just waiting for a chance to get on the field,” Allen said. “But I’m not a very nostalgic person. I focus more so on what’s going on right now, trying to be where my feet are and take it just one day at a time.”

