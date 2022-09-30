Wiseman stars as Warriors, Wizards open preseason in Tokyo

The sellout crowd got glimpses of stars Curry, Draymond Green and Hachimura, as well as Beal. None of the Golden State starters played more than 20 minutes. By the third quarter, the teams were deep into their benches and gave reserves extended time in the game.

Both teams showed some early turnovers and errant passes and shot under 33% in the first half. Both ended the game shooting under 37%.

THOMPSON OUT

Warriors starting guard Klay Thompson didn't play, with Jordan Poole starting in his place. Golden State coach Steve Kerr announced before the game that the Warriors were being cautious with Thompson. He returned in January after missing 2 1/2 seasons after suffering a torn ACL in the 2019 NBA Finals, followed by a ruptured Achilles. Thompson is not expected to play in Tokyo.

For the Wizards, Will Barton, who was obtained from Denver in an offseason trade, missed the game with back tightness.

ROOKIE WATCH

Among the draft picks, Patrick Baldwin, the 28th overall pick for the Warriors, played 8 minutes and had seven points. For the Wizards, Johnny Davis from Wisconsin, picked 10th overall, played 22 minutes. He missed all five shots and finished with four points.

