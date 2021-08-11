Wisconsin to set fall wolf limit after runaway spring hunt

The DNR was planning a November season but Hunter Nation won a court order in mid-February forcing the department to hold a season that month. The group argued that President Joe Biden's administration might put wolves back on the endangered species list before fall, robbing hunters of the chance to go after the animals.

After the DNR scrambled to put the season together, hunters took to the woods, most using dogs to track the wolves and aided by fresh snow that made tracking easier. A state law requiring 24 hours notice before the season was closed, along with the issuance of twice as many permits as usual, contributed to blowing past the quota.

DNR officials said the 130-animal recommendation for the fall hunt is based on consulting with an advisory committee of local government officials, non-governmental organizations, tribes and conservation groups. The department concluded that the impact of the February hunt is still unclear and a quota of 135-140 animals probably wouldn't result in a overall population reduction.

The DNR's most recent estimate of wolves in Wisconsin, during the winter of 2019-20, put the population at about 1,000. The department's goal is 350 wolves statewide. But conservationists maintain the February hunt was devastating to the state's wolf population since it was held during the animal's mating season. A University of Wisconsin study released last month also estimated another 100 wolves were killed by poachers after the animals lost their endangered species protection.

Adrian Treves, a UW-Madison carnivore researcher who helped put the study together, told the agency in submitted testimony that it would be “reckless” to authorize a November hunt without gathering more data about the full impact of the February season. He warned that a 130-animal quota could push the state's wolf population to fewer than 350 animals.

No one responded to an email left in Hunter Nation's general inbox Tuesday.

