Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates make final push amid high spending, voting

Liberals currently hold a 4-3 advantage on the court, but the retirement of a liberal justice this year put the ideological balance in play. The court in battleground Wisconsin is expected to rule on abortion rights, congressional redistricting, union power and voting regulations in the coming years.

Through Sunday, the last day of early voting, at least 644,800 people had cast ballots, based on a Monday tally from the Wisconsin Elections Commission. That number will rise as some municipalities report additional ballots collected over the weekend.

As it stands now, early voting numbers were 57% higher, or about 235,000 ballots greater, than the 409,755 early ballots counted the day before the last Supreme Court election in 2023.

Milwaukee County, the state’s largest county and the one that is home to the most Democrats, has seen a 40% increase in early voting compared with 2023. Liberal Dane County, the state’s second largest county and home to the state capital of Madison and the University of Wisconsin, has seen a 43% increase.

Voting was up even more in the three suburban Milwaukee counties of Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington, which are commonly referred to as the WOW counties. Ballot returns were up 62% in Waukesha County and 53% in Ozaukee County. In Washington, the most heavily Republican of the three counties, early voting was nearly double two years ago.

“I believe that we’re getting the energy and we’re getting people motivated,” Schimel said after his first campaign stop Monday morning in Madison.

Trump and Republicans have put a greater emphasis on early voting this year, which has led to spikes in more conservative counties. The numbers were higher in Democratic parts of the state as well.

Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker, who campaigned with Schimel in Madison, said he's “not overly confident” based solely on the early voting numbers, given the increased push from Republicans to vote absentee.

Voters don’t register by party in Wisconsin, so it is impossible to know how many ballots have been cast by Republicans or Democrats.

The high-stakes race has become a proxy battle over the nation's politics, with Crawford and Democrats trying to make it a referendum on Musk given his deep involvement in the contest. He and two groups he funds have combined to spend more than $21 million on the race that will determine majority control of the court, based on a Brennan Center for Justice count.

Crawford has benefited from $2 million given to the state Democratic Party by billionaire megadonor George Soros and $1.5 million from Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, also a billionaire.

To date, more than $90 million has been spent on the race, according to the Brennan Center. That is nearly double the previous record-high of $51 million for a judicial race, set in Wisconsin in 2023 when control of the Supreme Court was also on the line.

For perspective, about $100 million was spent on 68 supreme court elections across 26 states in 2021 and 2022 combined, according to a Brennan Center tally.

Judicial races used to be low-cost, relatively staid contests across the country but in recent years there has been a major boost in interest and spending.

There is a growing understanding across the country about the importance of state supreme court races as policy fights over the hottest issues of the day, like abortion rights, are playing out there, said Douglas Keith, senior counsel in the judiciary program at the Brennan Center.

“That said, this race is unlike anything any other state has seen, even in that new supercharged world of judicial politics,” Keith said. “We can say confidently that this new era of judicial politics is here to stay and we are going to keep seeing states break records in spending in their elections.”

Both Musk and Trump, who endorsed Schimel, have been pushing his candidacy as a way to protect Trump's agenda as it faces legal challenges in one of the few battleground states in the country. They've also pointed to the potential that congressional district boundary lines in Wisconsin could be redrawn by the court to favor Democrats.

Schimel has leaned heavily into the Trump endorsement with a TV ad running in the final days of the race that says voting for Schimel will protect Trump’s agenda. He wore a “Make America Great Again” hat while campaigning over the weekend and has posed for pictures in front of a giant inflatable Trump.

Crawford has the backing of Democrats who have tried to focus the race on Musk, casting it as the first chance for liberal voters to push back against the Trump agenda since his narrow win in November. She planned to conclude campaigning with a Monday night rally in Madison where she lives.

Musk, at his Sunday rally in Green Bay, put the stakes of the race in stark terms.

“I think this will be important for the future of civilization,” he said. “It’s that’s significant.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP