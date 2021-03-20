Wisconsin routs UNC, Williams falls to 29-1 in NCAA openers

The Badgers entered with a 4-42 record at Mackey Arena, home of Big Ten rival Purdue. They looked right at home on Friday, shooting 51% from the field overall and 57% in the second half.

The game was tied at 16 before Wisconsin took control. Davison spun around, lost his defender, stopped and drained a 3-pointer that put the Badgers up 35-24 late in the first half.

Davison hit another 3 with 34 seconds left in the half to make it 40-24 and bring the boisterous Wisconsin fans to their feet. That score held until halftime, and the Wisconsin fans stood and cheered throughout the final seconds. They made quite a bit of noise -- the Badgers brought a larger group of fans than other schools because of the school’s relatively close proximity to Purdue.

North Carolina chipped away with baskets in close before a 3-pointer by Wisconsin’s Nate Reuvers rimmed out, then in, to push to advantage to 58-43 with 12 minutes to play.

