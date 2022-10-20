Wisconsin parade suspect gives tearful opening statement

Opening statements are usually when prosecutors and defense attorneys offer the jury a roadmap of their version of the case, often presenting their theories about guilt or innocence and noting which witnesses will take the stand and what they'll say.

Brooks called what happened at the parade “a tragedy” while reminding jurors that there's two sides to every story.

"It’s easy to look at the magnitude of something like this and form opinions," he said. “I think it’s easy to disregard a lot of factors. ... It’s easy to forget the other side of the coin.”

He then started choking back tears and dabbing his eyes with a tissue. He said the entire community is suffering, including his family.

“There’s been a lot of words thrown out there about the alleged, lot of speculation, lot of ridicule. Words like ‘demon.’ Words like ‘molester,’" he said.

Brooks has been wearing a surgical mask in court but removed it during his speech. “It’s important that you see me for who I am. No mask. For who I am. This is the moment for that. I pray that your eyes and ears remain as open as possible," he told jurors.

Finally, he broke down in tears, sat down at the defense table and bowed his head.

Dorow then called a short break to allow Brooks to gather himself.

When court resumed, Brooks called the state of Wisconsin to the stand. Throughout the proceedings he has maintained the government doesn't have jurisdiction over him and only a “living human brain” can bring a claim against another in court. When told the state isn't a person, he asked that the case be dismissed. Dorow told him to call his next witness.

Brooks called Nicholas Kirby, who testified that he helped Brooks' ex-girlfriend escape as Brooks was assaulting her in his SUV minutes before he drove into the parade.

Brooks pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease earlier this year, then withdrew the plea without explanation. Psychologists have determined he is competent.

