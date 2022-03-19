Wisconsin outlasts Colgate 67-60 as Davis leads comeback

Colgate entered the night second in the nation in 3-point percentage (.403) and 12th in 3-pointers per game (9.9). And that attack sizzled in the second half as the Raiders threw a scare into the partisan crowd that formed a sea of red at Fiserv Forum, which sits about 80 miles east of Wisconsin's campus.

The Raiders (23-12) made six of their first seven 3-point shots in the second half, with Tucker Richardson going 4 for 4 from beyond the arc in the first five minutes. Colgate led 52-48 after Jeff Woodward converted a three-point play with 10:40 left, but the Raiders wouldn’t score again until the 3:33 mark.

Steven Crowl hit a 3-pointer that put Wisconsin ahead for good with 8:08 remaining.

Wisconsin still led 56-52 when Richardson missed a 3-point attempt. While he pleaded for a foul call, Crowl got the rebound and passed to Davis for a dunk that capped the 10-0 run with 3:54 left in the game.

BIG PICTURE

Wisconsin: Davis didn't score in the first 10 1/2 minutes but was huge when it mattered. The Badgers will need him to continue showing that second-half form if they're going to make a deep run in this tournament.

Colgate: The Raiders still haven't won an NCAA Tournament game, but they're showing they can compete with anyone. They gave Tennessee all it could handle before falling 77-70 in 2019, and they blew an early 14-point lead in an 85-68 loss to Arkansas last year.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin faces Iowa State on Sunday for a spot in the Badgers' first Sweet Sixteen since 2017.

___

Caption Colgate's Nelly Cummings drives by Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Friday, March 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash

Caption Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Colgate Friday, March 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash

Caption Wisconsin's Ben Carlson rebounds in front of Colgate's Oliver Lynch-Daniels during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Friday, March 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps) Credit: Jeffrey Phelps

Caption Colgate's Keegan Records grabs a loose ball in front of Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Friday, March 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps) Credit: Jeffrey Phelps

Caption Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Colgate Friday, March 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash

Caption Colgate's Keegan Records dunks during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Friday, March 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash

Caption Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl blocks the shot of Colgate's Nelly Cummings during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Friday, March 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash

Caption Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn shoots during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Colgate Friday, March 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps) Credit: Jeffrey Phelps

Caption Wisconsin's Johnny Davis and Colgate's Oliver Lynch-Daniels go after a loose ball during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game Friday, March 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps) Credit: Jeffrey Phelps