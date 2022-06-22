Wisconsin GOP lawmakers set to end session on abortion ban

Wisconsin adopted a ban on abortion except to save the mother's life in 1849, a year after the territory became a state. The U.S. Supreme Court's landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that essentially legalized abortion nationwide in 1973 nullified the ban.

The court is expected to rule this month in a case that could end Roe v. Wade, which would allow Wisconsin's ban to go back into effect. Evers on June 8 called the Legislature into a special session Wednesday to repeal the ban.