Wisconsin forward Gus Yalden takes temporary leave of absence from team to deal with family matter

Wisconsin coach Greg Gard says freshman forward Gus Yalden is taking a temporary leave of absence from the team to deal with a family matter
20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin coach Greg Gard says freshman forward Gus Yalden is taking a temporary leave of absence from the team to deal with a family matter.

Gard made the announcement Wednesday in a university release. Yalden will remain in school and continue receiving student-athlete services and support, but he won’t participate in team-related activities at this time.

“We are in full support of Gus and will always be here for him and his family,” Gard said in a statement. “Gus is part of the Wisconsin basketball family and even though he won’t be on the court with us right now, we’ll always do everything we can to help him. We look forward to his return.”

Yalden was rated as the nation’s No. 128 recruit in his class, according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports.

Wisconsin opens the season Monday by hosting Arkansas State.

