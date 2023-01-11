Wisconsin Elections Commissioner blasted for voting comments

Democrats made a concerted effort to increase turnout among non-white voters in Milwaukee in 2022. Republicans also worked to increase turnout, including opening offices in the Democratic stronghold that is home to the state's largest population of Black voters.

In the email, as quoted by Urban Milwaukee, Spindell says that Republicans "can be especially proud of the City of Milwaukee (80.2% Dem Vote) casting 37,000 less votes than cast in the 2018 election with the major reduction happening in the overwhelming Black and Hispanic areas.”

Spindell said the effort was due to a “well thought out multi-faceted plan."

Democratic Party of Wisconsin Executive Director Devin Remiker called efforts to suppress Black and Hispanic votes in Milwaukee “repugnant" and also said Spindell isn't qualified to serve. Remiker called on Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu to rescind Spindell's appointment.

LeMahieu did not immediately return a message seeking comment.