Wisconsin election investigator fined $2K daily for contempt

“Wisconsin demands more from its attorneys,” Remginton wrote. “Gableman’s demeaning conduct has discredited the profession and every other person sworn ‘to commit themselves to live by the constitutional processes of our system,’” he wrote.

His order cites comments Gableman made that were captured by the microphone while the court was in recess where he made sarcastic comments about the judge and attorney for American Oversight, the group suing to get the records.

“The circus Gableman created in the courtroom destroyed any sense of decorum and irreparably damaged the public’s perception of the judicial process,” Remington wrote.

Gableman was hired a year ago by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, under pressure from Donald Trump to investigate the former president’s loss to President Joe Biden by just under 21,000 votes in Wisconsin. The investigation has cost taxpayers about $900,000 so far.

Biden’s victory has survived two recounts, multiple lawsuits, a nonpartisan audit and a review by a conservative law firm. Only a couple dozen people out of nearly 3.3 million voters have been charged with fraud, numbers on par with past elections.

Gableman has issued two interim reports, but his work has faced a barrage of bipartisan criticism. Vos put his work on hold this spring pending the outcome of lawsuits challenging his ability to subpoena elected officials and others who worked on elections.

Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, an investigator hired by Republicans to look into former President Donald Trump's 2020 loss in the battleground state, takes the stand, Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Dane County Courthouse in Madison, Wis. Gableman was found in contempt after he berated the judge and refused to answer any questions on the witness stand. (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)