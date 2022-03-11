Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Wisconsin crime lab destroys Kyle Rittenhouse rifle

FILE - Kenosha Police Department Detective Martin Howard, right, picks up the weapon Kyle Rittenhouse used on Aug. 25, 2020, during Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Nov. 8, 2021. Wisconsin officials have destroyed the rifle Rittenhouse used to shoot three people during street protests in Kenosha in 2020. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool, File)

Credit: Sean Krajacic

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Kenosha Police Department Detective Martin Howard, right, picks up the weapon Kyle Rittenhouse used on Aug. 25, 2020, during Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Nov. 8, 2021. Wisconsin officials have destroyed the rifle Rittenhouse used to shoot three people during street protests in Kenosha in 2020. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool, File)

Credit: Sean Krajacic

Credit: Sean Krajacic

Nation & World
47 minutes ago
Wisconsin officials have destroyed the rifle Kyle Rittenhouse used to shoot three people during protests in Kenosha in 2020

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin officials have destroyed the rifle Kyle Rittenhouse used to shoot three people during street protests in Kenosha in 2020.

WISN-TV reported Friday that the state crime lab destroyed the rifle on Feb. 25. The station posted video showing technicians unboxing the gun and feeding into a shredder.

Rittenhouse's attorneys and prosecutors agreed in January that the gun would be destroyed, Rittenhouse's lead attorney, Mark Richards, said Rittenhouse didn't want someone to buy it and turn it into a trophy. The agreement called for the process to be recorded.

Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz during the protests in August 2020. The demonstrations began after a white police officer shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, during a domestic disturbance. The shooting left Blake paralyzed from the waist down.

Prosecutors filed multiple charges against Rittenhouse. A jury acquitted him on all counts in November after he argued all three men attacked him and he was forced to fire in self-defense.

Rittenhouse was 17 at the time of the protests, too young to buy a firearm in Wisconsin. His friend, Dominick Black, bought the gun for him earlier that year. Black pleaded no contest in January to contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

In Other News
1
Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail in fake attack
2
Stocks fall again as uncertainty over Ukraine war persists
3
Emmett Till relatives seek renewed probe of '55 lynching
4
Zadie Smith to receive PEN America literary service award
5
Chelsea financially perilous after Abramovich is sanctioned
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top