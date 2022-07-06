Wisconsin court: Sex trafficking can be defense for homicide

Nearly 40 states have passed laws that give trafficking victims at least some level of criminal immunity, according to Legal Action of Wisconsin, which provides legal help for low-income people.

Kizer's attorneys had planned to invoke Wisconsin's immunity law at her trial, but Kenosha County Circuit Judge David Wilk refused to allow it. He ruled that immunity extends only to trafficking-related charges such as restraining someone, extortion, prostitution or slave labor. An appellate court ruled last year, however, that Kizer could argue that the law shields her from prosecution.

State attorneys asked the high court to reverse that decision, maintaining that the immunity statutes can't possibly extend to homicide. Assistant Attorney General Timothy Barber argued in March that Kizer's interpretation would create an unprecedented expansion of the self-defense doctrine, eliminating any questions about whether killing someone was reasonable or necessary.

The court found that the extent of trafficking victims' immunity is ambiguous but doesn't include any limiting language and therefore applies to homicide. If Kizer can show a connection between her actions and being trafficked, prosecutors will have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the defense doesn’t apply, the court said.

“The defendant must produce some evidence on which a reasonable jury could find that the defense applies," Justice Rebecca Dallet, a liberal, wrote for the majority. "Thus our interpretation does not create the kind of blanket immunity for victims of human trafficking that the State fears.”

State Justice Department spokeswoman Gillian Drummond had no immediate comment.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court decision isn’t binding on other states but could inform attorney strategies in similar cases elsewhere in the country, legal experts say. Anti-violence groups lined up to support Kizer, filing briefs in her case saying that trafficking victims often feel so trapped they believe they have to take matters into their own hands.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are sexual assault victims, but Kizer discussed her case in an interview from jail with The Washington Post that was published in 2019.

___

Follow Todd Richmond on Twitter at https://twitter.com/trichmond1

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Chrystul Kizer, right, and her attorney Larisa Benitez-Morgan sit together in the Kenosha County Courthouse on Feb. 6, 2020. Wisconsin's Supreme Court is set to decide Wednesday, July 6, 2022, whether Kizer, an alleged sex trafficking victim accused of homicide, can argue at trial that she was justified in killing the man who trafficked her, a ruling that could help define the extent of immunity for trafficking victims nationwide. (Paul Williams/The Kenosha News via AP, File) Credit: Paul Williams Credit: Paul Williams Combined Shape Caption FILE - Chrystul Kizer, right, and her attorney Larisa Benitez-Morgan sit together in the Kenosha County Courthouse on Feb. 6, 2020. Wisconsin's Supreme Court is set to decide Wednesday, July 6, 2022, whether Kizer, an alleged sex trafficking victim accused of homicide, can argue at trial that she was justified in killing the man who trafficked her, a ruling that could help define the extent of immunity for trafficking victims nationwide. (Paul Williams/The Kenosha News via AP, File) Credit: Paul Williams Credit: Paul Williams