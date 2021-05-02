Wisconsin AG: No remaining threat at casino after shooting

“We do not know where the individual was shooting, or (where) individuals were shot,” Webster said.

The Oneida Casino is operated by the Oneida Nation. Webster said the casino is connected to a large hotel and conference center, the Radisson, also owned by the Oneida Nation.

Gambler Max Westphal said he was standing outside after being evacuated for what he thought was a minor issue.

"All of a sudden we hear a massive flurry of gunshots — 20 to 30 gunshots for sure," Westphal told WBAY-TV. "We took off running towards the highway ... There had to have been 50 cop cars that came by on the highway. It was honestly insane."

The Oneida tribe’s reservation lies on the west side of the Green Bay area.