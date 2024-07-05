Merino last-gasp goal sends Spain to Euro 2024 semis after dramatic extra-time win over Germany

Substitute Mikel Merino has headed Spain into the semifinals at the European Championship as his goal in the final minute of extra time saw La Roja snatch a 2-1 win over Germany and brought an end to Toni Kroos' career

By DANIELLA MATAR – Associated Press
STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Substitute Mikel Merino headed Spain into the semifinals of the European Championship as they snatched a 2-1 win over Germany in extra time on Friday.

Florian Wirtz’s equalizer in the last minute of regulation time sent the intense quarterfinal to extra time.

Dani Olmo — who set up Merino’s winner — netted the opener early in the second half.

Spain defender Dani Carvajal was sent off late in extra time for a second yellow card and will be suspended for Tuesday’s semifinal against Portugal or France. Fellow defender Robin le Normand will also miss the match after picking up a booking.

The result ended the career of Germany’s Toni Kroos.

