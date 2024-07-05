Merino last-gasp goal sends Spain to Euro 2024 semis after dramatic extra-time win over Germany

Dani Olmo — who set up Merino’s winner — netted the opener early in the second half.

Spain defender Dani Carvajal was sent off late in extra time for a second yellow card and will be suspended for Tuesday’s semifinal against Portugal or France. Fellow defender Robin le Normand will also miss the match after picking up a booking.

The result ended the career of Germany’s Toni Kroos.

