Winter storm snarls travel, gives some schools the day off

“This is a well deserved break for all of the teachers, staff, and students dealing with the surge of omicron,” Gow tweeted.

In central Pennsylvania, Ericka Weathers, a Penn State University education professor, scrambled to finish a fellowship application by the end of the day while her two kids were home from school because of the snow.

“I’ve been trying to juggle,” she said as her 7-year-old sledded on the hill outside and her 4-year-old didn’t want to go out. “Every five minutes, someone’s asking me a question.”

By mid-afternoon, airlines had scrubbed more than 2,600 flights, with the largest numbers at airports in Boston and the New York City area, according to tracking service FlightAware.

Airlines have struggled with staffing shortages caused by an increase in COVID-19 cases driven by the highly contagious omicron variant.

By the time the storm started to wind down Friday afternoon, and the sun broke through in some areas, some spots in New England had received a foot (30 centimeters) or more of snow, including more than 13 inches (33 centimeters) inches in Danielson, Connecticut; 14 inches (35.5 centimeters) in Westwood, Massachusetts; and 12 inches (30 centimeters) Burrillville, Rhode Island, according to unofficial observations reported by the National Weather Service.

Drivers were urged to stay off the roads, but there were reports of crashes around the region.

Plow driver Michael D’Andrea got a firsthand look at the mess on the roads. He saw plenty of vehicles spin out as the thick snow fell.

“The first storm is always a bit more dangerous,” said D'Andrea, 34, of Norwood, Massachusetts. “No one has driven in this weather for like six months. People have to relearn how to drive in this. And it’s usually not a foot of snow the first one. This is almost a blizzard with how fast it came down. 2022 is off to a bang, but I suppose we were overdue.”

A driver died around 7:30 a.m. when a car went off Route 140 in Freetown, Massachusetts, state police said. A commuter bus spun out of control and blocked lanes on the Massachusetts Turnpike just outside Boston early Friday. No injuries were reported.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday night declared a state of emergency, but the snow had ended by 10 a.m., allowing plows to do their thing. Preliminary snowfall amounts showed 6 inches had fallen in Berlin, with 5 inches in Howell.

The National Weather Service said 5.5 inches (14 centimeters) of snow fell on New York City’s Central Park.

Snowfall totals were much more modest in northern New England, with about 4.5 inches (11 centimeters) in Nashua, New Hampshire, and about 3.5 inches (9 centimeters) in Hollis, Maine, by late morning.

The storm also affected coronavirus testing sites, many of which have been overwhelmed with long lines and waits for days. Some testing sites in Rhode Island delayed their openings. In Connecticut, most state-sponsored testing sites that are usually open Fridays closed because of the storm, but some sites run locally and by pharmacies, remained open.

The storm brought record-setting snow to some areas of the South on Thursday.

Nashville saw 6.3 inches (16 centimeters) Thursday, shattering the city’s previous Jan. 6 record of 4 inches (10 centimeters), which had stood since 1977, the weather service said.

The largest snowfall in Kentucky was nearly 10 inches (25 centimeters) in Lexington, according to the weather service.

This story has been updated to correct that not all testing sites in Connecticut were closed.

Contributing to this report were Associated Press writers Jennifer Peltz in New York; Shawn Marsh in Trenton, New Jersey; Dave Collins in Glastonbury, Connecticut; Philip Marcelo in Stoneham, Massachusetts; and Bill Kole in Warwick, Rhode Island; and AP Business Writer David Koenig.

Caption A woman walks through snow in Times Square, in New York, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. A winter storm that has already left areas of the south with more than 6 inches of snow moved into the northeast during the morning commute and prompted many school districts to close for the day. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Credit: Richard Drew

Caption A girls kicks at snow n New York's Times Square, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. A winter storm that has already left areas of the south with more than 6 inches of snow moved into the northeast during the morning commute and prompted many school districts to close for the day. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Credit: Richard Drew

Caption A worker clears snow in New York's Times Square, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. A winter storm that has already left areas of the south with more than 6 inches of snow moved into the northeast during the morning commute and prompted many school districts to close for the day. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Credit: Richard Drew

Caption People pose for a photo with a snowman in New York's Times Square, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. A winter storm that has already left areas of the south with more than 6 inches of snow moved into the northeast during the morning commute and prompted many school districts to close for the day. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Credit: Richard Drew

Caption A man takes a photo of a snowman in New York's Times Square, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. A winter storm that has already left areas of the south with more than 6 inches of snow moved into the northeast during the morning commute and prompted many school districts to close for the day. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Credit: Richard Drew

Caption Postman Josh Ashley fights the driving snow and cold weather, as he make his way up Main Street in Fairhaven, Mass., using a cart to deliver mail on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. A winter storm that has already left areas of the South with more than 6 inches of snow moved into the Northeast during the morning commute and prompted many school districts to close for the day. (Peter Pereira/The Standard-Times via AP) Credit: Peter Pereira

Caption A lone pedestrian walks across the "Iroquois" installation during a snow day along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, Pa. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. A winter storm that has already left areas of the South with more than 6 inches of snow moved into the Northeast during the morning commute and prompted many school districts to close for the day. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Credit: Jose F. Moreno

Caption A US Postal Service carrier delivers a package during a snow storm Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in East Derry, N.H. A winter storm is expected to drop about a half a foot of snow in the area. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa

Caption Wild turkeys tangle during a snow storm Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in East Derry, N.H. A winter storm is expected to drop about a half a foot of snow in the area. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa

Caption A small truck removes snow from an unplowed road, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in East Derry, N.H. A winter storm is expected to drop about a half a foot of snow in the area. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa

Caption A person on a wheelchair uses the bike lane to navigate the snow covered streets in lower Manhattan, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in New York. A winter storm that has already left areas of the south with more than 6 inches of snow moved into the northeast during the morning commute and prompted many school districts to close for the day. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer

Caption New York City Sanitation Department workers use a front-end loader to to fill a salt spreader at one of the Department's salt sheds in lower Manhattan, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in New York. A winter storm that has already left areas of the south with more than 6 inches of snow moved into the northeast during the morning commute and prompted many school districts to close for the day. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer

Caption Karen Axelrod, walks her dog, Mazie, as the snow falls on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Brattleboro, Vt. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP) Credit: Kristopher Radder

Caption Children sled on a hill overlooking Narragansett Bay in Warwick, R.I., at dusk on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, after a winter storm dumped up to a foot of fresh snow across much of the Northeast. (AP Photo/William J. Kole) Credit: William J. Cole

Caption Children sled on a hill overlooking Narragansett Bay in Warwick, R.I., at dusk on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, after a winter storm dumped up to a foot of fresh snow across much of the Northeast. (AP Photo/William J. Kole) Credit: William J. Cole